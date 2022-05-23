Is Finn alive on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Finn is alive on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers got a massive surprise at the end of Monday’s show.

There have been questions about Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) death and where Li (Naomi Matsuda) and Jack (Ted King) were while Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was fighting for her life.

Now, the answers have been given.

Finn is alive

That’s right, Finn is still holding on to his life.

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers got a shock when Finn was in a hospital hooked up to several machines at the end of Monday’s episode.

It’s been weeks since Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) shot Finn and Steffy. No one saw Finn’s body following his “death,” which had some viewers questioning what happened to him.

Li denied Sheila seeing Finn for one last time, despite Taylor’s (Krista Allen) backing of Sheila. It was all very quick and odd, especially with Steffy being in the hospital unresponsive for a while. Wouldn’t Li want information about who did this to her son? And wouldn’t she worry about her grandson, Hayes?

Finn followed in Li’s footsteps to become a doctor. Given her knowledge about medicine, it isn’t surprising that Li had Finn taken away to give him the best shot at life.

Li learns Sheila shot Finn

Steffy and Taylor asked Li to come over to discuss a memorial for Finn. They also wanted to tell her about Sheila’s arrest and guilt in shooting Finn and Steffy that night in the alley.

As the conversation turned toward the memorial, Li became more and more upset. She was short with Steffy and refused to discuss a memorial at all. As she got up and walked out, she assured the mother and daughter duo that she would handle everything with her son.

Both were bewildered by her response. Though they wrote it off as grief, the lack of empathy and compassion were noted.

It’s clear that Li blames Sheila for her entire life crumbling, including her marriage to Jack. Once the truth was revealed that Jack was Finn’s biological son from an affair, their relationship was over. That, coupled with her shooting Finn, has awoken something in Li. Will she go to the extreme to make Sheila pay?

As for what happens next with Finn, that remains to be seen. The secret Li is keeping is a big one, especially as the Forresters and Logans mourn the loss of the good doctor.

