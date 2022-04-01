The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Is Finn dead?

Sheila shot Finn on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

On Friday’s show, The Bold and the Beautiful left fans hanging with a major cliffhanger.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers have teased a dramatic twist, and it looks like the writers just dropped that bomb.

As Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) got heated in her conversation with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), she lost control.

Finn takes a bullet for Steffy

When Sheila pulled the gun on Steffy, neither had any idea that Finn (Tanner Novlan) was waiting in the wings.

He stepped in front of Steffy, and when Sheila pulled the trigger, he was the one to catch the bullet.

As he collapsed in the pile of garbage behind Il Giardino, reality set in.

Finn was shot in the side and remained conscious for a few minutes before it seemed he faded away. Steffy laid there with her husband and begged him to wake up.

Is this the end for Finn? Is Tanner Novaln out at The Bold and the Beautiful?

Is Finn leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

Tanner Novlan hasn’t been an onscreen staple in months. He hasn’t been used to prop a story or anything since he found out that Jack (Ted King) was his biological father. That was months ago.

He also has a role on the CW’s Roswell, New Mexico, and most recently, was spotted in a Liberty Mutual commercial. The Bold and the Beautiful isn’t the only thing he’s working on, so it wouldn’t be too shocking if he dies.

As of now, neither The Bold and the Beautiful nor Tanner Novlan have spoken out about the status of Finn.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Li (Naomi Matsuda) is back in town, so Finn’s unlikely to die right away if he dies. There will be a confrontation between her and Sheila, and Taylor (Krista Allen) steps in to help mediate.

Deacon will stumble upon something wrong at Il Giardino, which could be the fallout from Sheila shooting Finn. The bigger question is, does she hurt Steffy too? After all, she pointed a gun at her when the show ended.

What happens to Finn remains to be seen, but if he is leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, no details have been revealed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.