The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Deacon is stunned and Sheila snaps

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise plenty of shocking moments.

It’s been a waiting game as far as Sheila (Kimberlin Brown ) goes, but it looks like she is finally ready to snap.

As next week plays out, a dire situation happens, one that could change the course of things for several people in Los Angeles.

Deacon gets several surprises

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers saw that Bridget (Ashley Jones) returned to Los Angeles when she talked to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Spoilers tease that Deacon (Sean Kanan) gets a surprise when someone returns home. He and Bridget have a history, as he was married to her when he had an affair with Brooke, which resulted in the birth of Hope (Annika Noelle).

How will Bridget react when she sees her ex out of prison and back in her family’s lives?

Later, Deacons stumbles upon something at Il Giardino. He is stunned to see what happened. Does this have something to do with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Sheila’s confrontation?

He will try and comfort a frantic Sheila. Why is she so upset? Is it because she will be exposed for her part in Brooke’s drunken night?

The variables here are endless.

Speaking of Sheila, she will get some pushback from Li (Naomi Matsuda). She raised Finn, and while Sheila is his biological mother, Li is the only mother he’s ever known.

Meanwhile, look for Taylor (Krista Allen) to try and mediate between the two women.

Other The Bold and the Beautiful tidbits

Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) has some words with Liam (Scott Clifton) about having families with both Hope and Steffy. A lot is happening there, and the women are both rooting for their mom to end up with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Advice from Bill doesn’t seem too practical, mainly because his romantic life is a mess too.

At the beginning of the week, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is squirming, knowing the truth about why Brooke drank. Taylor and Ridge discuss Sheila and her level of crazy, which has the Forrester heir feeling conflicted. Will he spill the truth, or will it remain under wraps following whatever happens between Steffy and Sheila?

Be sure to tune in all week so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.