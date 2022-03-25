The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy learns the truth and Eric encourages Brooke

Brooke is encouraged to fight for her love. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise a big secret won’t be kept for long.

It’s been weeks of Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) feeling sorry for herself as she tries to make sense of what happened on New Year’s Eve. She’s been through every possible scenario, yet there’s no reason for her to have been drinking.

Here’s what Bold viewers can expect to see on their screens next week.

Steffy finds out the truth

Presumably, while stalking Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) learns the truth about Brooke’s night of drinking.

She overhears how things went down, including how Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is why her stepmother fell off the wagon. This could change everything for the Forrester daughter, especially if Thomas decides to spill the truth to their dad.

Everything has been going well between Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Krista Allen), which is everything Steffy and Thomas have wanted. They finally have their family intact, yet the truth would cause it to crumble right before their very eyes.

What will Steffy do with the information she learned? Will either she or Thomas be the ones who reveal the truth about what Sheila did to Brooke?

And when Steffy tells Finn (Tanner Novlan) the truth about what his mother did, Sheila will be furious to learn that her daughter-in-law outed her. This will set off the barely-stable villain, which means another plan is being cooked up.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

Eric encourages Brooke

Despite telling Ridge to go, Brooke is missing her husband. She wants their marriage to work and can’t figure out how she cheated on him again.

Eric (John McCook) pushes Brooke to fight for what she wants. Giving up on her marriage is out of character for her, and if Ridge is what she wants, then she needs to do whatever it takes to make sure they find their way back to each other.

Speaking of Ridge, he warns Taylor about steering clear of Sheila. She should know just how dangerous she is, and her pop-up visits and outright disdain for Brooke should be setting off all of the alarm bells. What happens this time that makes Ridge warn Taylor?

In other, The Bold and the Beautiful news, Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) is giving out advice again. He talks to Liam (Scott Clifton) about having children with both Steffy and Hope (Annika Noelle). He is caught in the middle of the Logan-Forrester war, and he puts himself there too.

What could Bill possibly have to say that would be good advice?

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.