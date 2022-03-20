The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke and her five loves

The Bold and the Beautiful is celebrating 35 years on CBS. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful is set to air a special episode on Thursday, celebrating 35 years on the air.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be the episode’s focus, with five of her love interests also appearing.

A walk down memory lane will be just what the Logan lady needs, as her love life is turned upside down from one night of drinking and a kiss shared with Deacon (Sean Kanan).

Which of Brooke’s love interests appear on The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video gives fans a look at what to expect when the celebratory Brooke-centric episode air.

Eric (John McCook) is a part of her story. The two are the only original cast members left from when the show debuted back in 1987. Their love story isn’t as romantic or compelling as some, but because they are important to one another, there will be some focus on these two former lovers.

As Brooke has made her way through the Forrester men, it’s only fitting that Thorne (Windsor Harmon) makes an appearance. He’s been away from the show for a while, with Ingo Rademacher playing Thorne most recently, but Windsor’s Thorne was who Brooke was involved with.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is endgame for Brooke, and he is definitely a part of this episode. As their marriage hangs in limbo, their feelings for one another haven’t diminished. Even though being faithful is a challenge, Ridge is always who she ends up back with. Will this episode push her to continue to fight for him despite her night of drinking on New Year’s Eve?

Bill (Don Diamont) and Brooke were a hot couple. They traveled to exotic locations and have undeniable chemistry. While he isn’t her forever, there are still some feelings there between the two. It wasn’t too long ago that she was caught kissing him at the cabin.

And finally, Nick (Jack Wagner) is back for a visit with Brooke. He’s been gone from the show for years, but their love story was an important part of The Bold and the Beautiful, so it only made sense to welcome him back.

What else is happening on The Bold and the Beautiful this week?

After a short week, last week due to March Madness, The Bold and the Beautiful will pick up right where it left off.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is still stuck wondering what to do with Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) confession. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) overheard him on the phone, and The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased she gets close to the truth.

Will Sheila’s devious plan be outed? Will Brooke and Ridge reunite because of the revelation?

Be sure to tune in all this week so not a moment of the drama and special episode are missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.