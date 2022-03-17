Why isn’t The Bold and the Beautiful on today, and when will it return?

The Bold and the Beautiful is preempted. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful fans may be wondering why the CBS soap isn’t airing today and tomorrow.

There’s not much happening on the soap right now, as the Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) New Year’s Eve storyline continues to play out.

Bold viewers have been promised some twists and turns are coming, but they have not come to fruition as of yet.

Why is The Bold and the Beautiful preempted and when will it return?

The Bold and the Beautiful is preempted today and tomorrow for March Madness. CBS has blocked off Thursday, March 17, 2022, and Friday, March 18, 2022.

It was a short week for the CBS soap, with only three new episodes airing. This is an event that happens every year, and it will only be for a short time.

Bold will return on Monday, March 21, 2002, with a brand new episode and continuing airing as usual through the rest of the week.

What is coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is still holding onto Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) secret. It’s eating him alive knowing that Brooke was tricked into drinking on New Year’s Eve.

She has been working hard to make sure Brooke gets everything she deserves or loses everything she loves. Sheila pushed Deacon (Sean Kanan) into trying to rekindle things with the woman he loves, laying things on really thick. When he doesn’t get the response from Brooke he hoped for, will he continue to try to win her love?

Brooke told Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that she was letting him go, but after thinking about it and hearing from Hope (Annika Noelle) she shouldn’t give up, she’s decided to fight for her marriage.

Hope and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are back at each other’s throats over whose mom deserves to be with Ridge more. Steffy was very clear about where she stands when it comes to her mother and father reconciling and how Brooke doesn’t deserve her dad. Hope isn’t ready to give up yet and believes that her mom and Ridge are endgame.

The Bold and the Beautiful is also gearing up to celebrate its 35th anniversary. Brooke and Eric (John McCook) are the only two original actors on the CBS soap. The show has been taking a walk down memory lane with promos.

New episodes of the CBS soap return next week.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.