The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Thomas feels guilt and Brooke changes her mind

Thomas feels guilty about knowing the truth behind Brooke’s relapse. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease it’s more of the same again.

Viewers have been on the same ride since January when Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) drank on New Year’s Eve, thanks to Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) plan.

It’s a short week for The Bold and the Beautiful with March Madness preempting Thursday and Friday’s shows, but don’t worry, there is plenty to see in the episodes that will air.

Thomas feels guilt

After believing Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) may not have a conscience at all, The Bold and the Beautiful viewers will learn that he does.

His mind is filled with guilt over knowing the truth about what Sheila did to Brooke. Sure, he wants his dad to be with his mom and not with the bossy blonde, but not the way it happened.

Thomas called Sheila evil, and he meant it. Now, he is wrestling with knowing the truth and whether he should speak up.

Sheila will be there to remind him to stick to the plan, but how long will he keep quiet?

Brooke has a change of heart

Brooke decided to let Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) go this week. They had a conversation, and she told him that she needed him to be happy, and she wasn’t going to fight for him any longer.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, she changes her mind. Brooke wants to fight for her marriage, even if it means going head to head with Taylor (Krista Allen).

Will Hope (Annika Noelle) be the one to push her mom to keep trying with Ridge? It seems she has been supportive of her mom from the beginning, despite the kiss Brooke shared with Deacon (Sean Kanan).

Speaking of Deacon, he isn’t going to take too kindly to Sheila trashing Brooke, and he lets her know all about herself.

Paris and Carter

Despite warnings from Grace (Cassandra Creech), Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) continued to see Paris (Diamond White). Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Paris will set her mom straight about wanting to be with Carter and not Zende (Delon de Metz). Of course, Grace wants what she wants, and changing her mind about what’s best for her daughter won’t be easy.

Remember, next week, there are only three new episodes airing due to March Madness.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.