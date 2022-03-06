The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thomas calls Sheila evil and Brooke lets Ridge go

Thomas confronts Sheila about duping Brooke. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that this is a week of reckoning on the CBS soap.

There are admissions made as realizations come to light. Love isn’t the name of the game in town this week, but what happens moving forward could change several lives.

Here’s what to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful this week.

Brooke and Ridge

As her guilt continues to eat away at her with some help from Taylor (Krista Allen) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) begins to realize that letting Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) go may be what’s best.

She has no idea why she drank on New Year’s Eve. Everything is fuzzy, but it ended her marriage. Brooke doesn’t have feelings for Deacon (Sean Kanan), or does she?

When Bridge meet this week to talk, Brooke tells Ridge she is letting him go. Of course, he is stunned at the admission. She’d been trying to get ahold of him for days, and now, she’s just giving up.

Thomas and Sheila

After Sheila slipped up while talking to Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) last week, he wants answers.

She was bragging about how everything good happening for Taylor and Ridge is thanks to her, and he was confused. While she tried to cover her tracks by proving she wasn’t anywhere near Brooke’s home on New Year’s Eve, Thomas knew there was more to the story.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Thomas directly calls out Sheila for being evil after duping Brooke into thinking she was drinking non-alcoholic champagne when it was the real thing.

The Bold and the Beautiful - Duped (Preview)

Watch this video on YouTube

Sheila isn’t here for Thomas calling out her actions, and she responded to his questions with “that b***h deserved every last drop.”

Now that Thomas knows the truth, he has to decide what to do with the information. Ridge would likely return to Brooke after learning she was duped into thinking she was drinking non-alcoholic champagne, which led to the disastrous night. That would also mean that his parents’ reunion would be over. He and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have waited forever to see their parents together, and this truth would blow that right out of the water.

What will Thomas do with the information?

Be sure to tune in all week so not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.