The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Thomas learns the whole truth and more Paris drama

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that it’s another week focused on what Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) did to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) on New Year’s Eve.

While that storyline will dominate, there will be some Paris (Diamond White) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) scenes. It won’t be just them, either.

Here’s what to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful next week.

Sheila spills all of the details to Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers will hear all about what happened on New Year’s Eve. Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) will demand Sheila elaborate on what happened to cause Broke to drink.

She is all too happy to tell Thomas what she did, but will that be the end of Taylor (Krista Allen) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye)?

By mid-week, Sheila puts all her cards on the table. Thomas knows what happened, and he will have to decide his next move. Does he tell his dad the truth and vindicate Brooke, or does he allow his parents to rekindle their love?

Brooke and Deacon

After Deacon (Sean Kanan) professed his love and wants to be there for Brooke, it looks like she may give in to old habits. These two were a force to reckon with back in the day.

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke and Ridge will have a heart-to-heart, and it looks like that is the end for them. This could give Deacon the green light to move in on the hurting blonde. He wants his family more than anything, and with Hope (Annika Noelle) in his life, Brooke coming through would be icing on the cake.

Paris and Carter

Things are hot between Paris and Carter, despite the warning he received from Grace (Cassandra Creech). He has tried to keep it casual with Paris, but their sexcapades in his loft were anything but casual.

Zende (Delon de Metz) will also be thrown into the mix next week. He has Grace pushing him to move quickly on Paris, though it’s clear she isn’t feeling like seeing him anymore. Mama Buckingham isn’t here for Carter and will do whatever it takes to ensure her daughter ends up with Zende over Carter, no matter the cost.

Be sure to tune in all next week as the drama unfolds.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.