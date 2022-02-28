The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila spills the beans to Thomas

Sheila will out herself to Thomas on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is headed on a downward spiral.

She has been waiting for weeks to see her New Year’s Eve plan work out, and finally, she learned that it did.

This week, things will get more complicated when she decides to spill the beans, leaving someone in a very tight spot.

Sheila tells Thomas she ‘spiked’ Brooke’s drink

While at Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) beach house with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), Sheila decides to discuss Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) undoing.

The conversation gets a little tense when she slips and reveals she spiked Brooke’s drink, which leads to a shocked Thomas. Sheila says Brooke fell off the wagon, and Thomas interjects that it sounds like she was pushed.

Now, Sheila is tasked with backpedaling. She just revealed that she is the reason Brooke drank on New Year’s Eve and kissed Deacon (Sean Kanan). Everything the Forresters believed about that night is wrong, and now, Thomas knows the truth.

Thomas is torn

He is concerned about what to do with the revelation. Thomas could come clean and reveal that Brooke was tricked into drinking, and what followed wasn’t all her fault. If he decides to keep the secret, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will remain with Taylor (Krista Allen). It’s something he and Steffy have wanted for years, and they finally have it in front of them.

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Ridge is seen asking Thomas what’s up, but whether he will tell his dad the truth remains unclear. There’s a lot at stake, and seeing their dad reunite with their mom has been a dream come true for Steffy and Thomas.

After all that has happened between Brooke and the Forrester kids, it’s a relief for them to have Ridge and Taylor back together. Remember, Brooke did push Thomas off a cliff not too long ago.

Sheila’s loose lips will be the reason her ship sinks, especially because now the truth is out. She slipped up and told Thomas about New Year’s Eve. He could easily right the wrongs that happened between Brooke and Ridge, but it seems like he may hold on to that info a bit longer.

To find out how this plays out, be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the confession is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.