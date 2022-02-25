The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Deacon visits a broken Brooke and Bill pops up

Brooke is anguished over the loss of Ridge. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera reveal there are plenty of opinions about the recent decline of the Bridge marriage.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are over as he ran back into Taylor’s (Krista Allen) arms following the revelation that Brooke cheated with Deacon (Sean Kanan) on New Year’s Eve.

As February sweeps close out, there is a lot of fallout from the short month.

Deacon and Brooke

After Hope (Annika Noelle) urges Deacon to see Brooke, he follows through with his promise.

Deacon ends up checking on Brooke, and she is more vulnerable than she was on New Year’s Eve. He attempts to comfort her, knowing that their shared kiss is why she is so heartbroken.

Will this lead to more moments between the two? Could Hope see her mother and father in love?

Sheila slips up

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is all too happy to learn that Brooke is suffering. She made good on her threat to ruin the blonde’s life, and now, she is ready to gloat about it.

During a run-in with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), he and Sheila go over where she stands with Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Hayes. After the fallout with Brooke, the Forrester heir is on edge and lets the villainess know where he thinks she stands with the family.

It seems that Sheila slips up and may say something about how she was responsible for Brooke’s drinking. She is proud that she switched the champagne label, and she may have just started Thomas’ head spinning.

Will this lead to the truth coming out and clear Brooke for her misjudgment? Could this mean Ridge will return to his Logan?

Bill returns

It’s been several weeks since Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was onscreen. Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, that changes.

Bill will have plenty of things to say about Brooke and Deacon, and even Ridge. He vents to his sons, Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks). It’s also been quite some time since Wyatt was onscreen, so it looks like the storylines are being switched out and the characters rotated once again.

Who doesn’t need some Dollar Bill wisdom?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.