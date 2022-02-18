The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: More Bridge fallout

Brooke is devastated over the loss of her marriage. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease it is more of the same as the Bridge fallout continues.

Viewers watched as Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) lost Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) because of her New Year’s Eve incident with Deacon (Sean Kanan).

It’s clearly coming back to the Brooke versus Taylor (Krista Allen) event, which begins next week.

Ridge stays with Steffy

As the breakup of Bridge is playing out, Brooke is left at home alone. Ridge is staying with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) as he works through the next steps.

Steffy and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) have played gatekeepers, so Brooke hasn’t had access to her husband. They blocked her from coming into the house, and Thomas held Ridge’s phone.

They want nothing more than for their parents to reunite, and it looks like that may be in the works. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Taylor and Ridge share a kiss.

Meanwhile, Hope (Annika Noelle) and Brooke enlist Liam (Scott Clifton) to find out what’s happening at Steffy’s. He will have access to the house because of Kelly, and what he sees will not sit well with him. When he reports back to his wife and mother-in-law, it won’t be what they had hoped it would be.

Sheila spirals

It’s only a matter of time before everyone in Loa Angeles finds out that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is why Brooke drank. She is the one who switched the champagne labels, leading to the evening of drinking and the Deacon kiss.

Sheila isn’t humble enough to make sure she isn’t outed. She will be the reason for her own downfall, which appears to be coming sooner rather than later.

Bragging around town about the demise of Bridge isn’t going to do her any favors, and yet, it’s exactly what she does. And, when she comes face-to-face with Brooke, you can bet she is ready to throw her marriage ending in her face.

Paris and Carter give in

While much of The Bold and the Beautiful next week will focus on Bridge, Paris (Diamond White) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will also have brief moments in their storyline.

Despite the warning from Paris’ mom, she and Carter give in to their passion. What this means going forward is unclear, but it’s on par for how messy the Forrester lawyer has been over the last year or so.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.