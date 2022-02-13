The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Is it over for Brooke and Ridge?

Thomas isn’t letting Brooke near Ridge on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease it might be the end for Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

As the events that happened on New Year’s Eve are made public, the fallout will be epic.

There are two sides for viewers — they either love Brooke with Ridge or want him with Taylor (Krista Allen). The old Forrester and Logan feud is reignited and a change-up from the stories over the last few years.

Ridge rages at Brooke

After Taylor told Ridge the truth about Brooke, things got intense. He confronted his wife, and now, it looks like he is ready to take some time away from her.

As the two argue, he mentions Deacon (Sean Kanan) sleeping in his bed. It appears they are arguing where Deacon works, as the background looks like the storage room.

It’s clear their relationship is falling apart, but Brooke isn’t going to give up that easily.

The Bold and the Beautiful - Bridge Over (Preview)

Watch this video on YouTube

Steffy and Thomas protect Ridge

As they adjust to the truth about Brooke, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) are going the extra mile to protect their father.

Steffy asks her dad if he’s seeing the truth about Brooke now. She has wanted them to split for years, but it’s amped up considerably since Taylor returned to town.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

Thomas is protecting his dad too. He isn’t going to let Brooke see Ridge and stops her in her tracks. She promises that she will never give up on Ridge — ever.

There will be plenty of friction between the Logans and the Forresters, with the Steffy and Hope (Annika Noelle) reigniting again. The step-sisters will have a back and forth, especially regarding their parents. Hope believes her mom’s missteps should be forgiven, especially since it was only a kiss, and Steffy thinks otherwise, and she makes sure both Hope and Brooke know that.

There is a love triangle brewing, and it’s been coming for months. Ridge will once again have to choose between his Logan or the mother of his two on-screen children, Steffy and Thomas. It looks like Ridge will run to Taylor for comfort as he navigates what is next for his marriage and gets some much-needed time away to think things over.

Are you team Brooke or team Taylor?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.