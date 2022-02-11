The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Brooke’s world crumbles

Brooke’s life is in shambles on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) world is crashing down around her.

Viewers have been waiting for the New Year’s Eve secret to come to a head, and on Thursday’s episode, it did just that.

Brooke has been quiet for weeks, and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) knows the truth about what happened between her and Deacon (Sean Kanan).

The CBS soap will be filled with emotions as next week rolls in.

Brooke has it out with Thomas and Taylor

After learning that Taylor (Krista Allen) is the one who told Ridge, Brooke is ready to fight.

When the women come face-to-face, it won’t be good. The blonde believes that the doctor told Ridge so that she can swoop in and save the day. This love triangle is a tale as old as time.

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers have watched as he has bounced between the women for years. Taylor’s arrival back in town was a sure sign the triangle would be resurrected, and here we are.

As for Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), he crosses Brooke when she looks for Ridge. He doesn’t want her anywhere near his father, and apparently, she has something to say about it.

Ridge runs to Taylor

As suspected, Ridge ends up with Taylor. He needs someone to comfort him, and she is his safe space.

The two have a good relationship these days, and even though she is the one who told him about Brooke, she did it out of concern, not just to get him back.

However, if the two end up together, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Thomas would not object. In fact, next week, on The Bold and the Beautiful, she will try and convince her dad to end his marriage. She already told Brooke about herself this week, and now, she wants to ensure she gets her family back together.

What happens between Ridge and Taylor remains unclear, but a reunion is inevitable.

As Ridge spends time with his ex-wife, Brooke is getting comforted by Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton). They are worried about her spiraling, especially after falling off the wagon on New Year’s Eve. Will they be able to ensure she works through her issues with Ridge without drinking or turning to Deacon again?

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.