The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Taylor and Ridge get close while Sheila gloats

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for this week tease gloating is happening.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) put her plan into motion on New Year’s Eve, and weeks later, it’s all paying off.

Switching the champagne labels started everything, and now, Bridge is crumbling all the way down.

Ridge and Taylor

For weeks, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has been pushing her mom and dad together.

When Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) walked away from Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), he ran straight to the beach house.

Taylor (Krista Allen) loves Ridge, and according to The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, the two spend some romantic time together.

She asks him if he has any regrets, and it looks like he might move forward with Taylor.

Meanwhile, Brooke continues to worry about what is happening as Ridge stays at Steffy’s house.

She will confide in Eric (John McCook) this week, but how will he react to what she did? Eric has been patient with Brooke and has remained in her corner despite her bedhopping between him and his sons.

Sheila gloats over her plan

After finding out that Brooke kissed Deacon (Sean Kanan), Sheila is all too happy to run to Taylor and push her toward Ridge.

Taylor has suspicions about Sheila’s happiness and her push to have the doctor reconcile with Ridge. Her fixation on Brooke has raised red flags before, and now, it looks like more might be seen.

Sheila is so happy that her threat to ruin Brooke’s life has come to fruition. Everyone knows that loose lips sink ships, and Sheila may regret gloating about her happiness as Bridge crumbles.

Other Bold and the Beautiful tidbits

Even though most of the week will focus on Bridge, there will be some Paris (Diamond White) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) moments.

The two will get hot and heavy after trying to cool things down. Carter was put on notice by her mom, and Paris has no idea that conversation even happened. Her mom wants her with Zende (Delon de Metz), but that’s not where her heart is. She wants to be wild and free, not be tied down. If she wanted that, she would have gotten engaged to Zende.

Be sure to tune in all week so that not a moment of the Bridge drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.