The Bold and the Beautiful: Jacqueline MacInnes Wood announces third pregnancy

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood announced she is pregnant again. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful family is growing by one.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is expecting her third child with her husband, Elan Ruspoli.

Earlier this year, she welcomed her second child, Lenix.

When is Jacqueline MacInnes Wood due?

It’s been just a few days since Jacqueline MacInnes Wood announced she was expecting her third child. The Bold and the Beautiful actress opened up to People about the big news.

She said, “I am excited to announce that I am pregnant with my third child, due this spring. Elan and I dreamed of having a large family as we are both only children and are over the moon that our dreams are coming true.”

Following that announcement, the CBS soap star confirmed it on Friday’s episode of The Talk. She appeared for the Soap Hub awards, where she won Favorite The Bold and the Beautiful actress.

When asked about the news she had to share, Jacqueline said, “Your girl is pregnant again.”

Given that Jacqueline said spring, it is likely her baby is due in March or April. Typically, pregnancies are announced around 12 weeks. If that’s the case, The Bold and the Beautiful star is more likely to have a due date mid to late April.

Will The Bold and the Beautiful writers have Steffy become pregnant again?

When Jacqueline MacInnes Wood was pregnant with Lenix, The Bold and the Beautiful wrote it in. It followed a “who’s the daddy” format, with the potential men being Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Liam (Scott Clifton).

Some viewers felt it was a rush pregnancy, but it was the only way to avoid hiding Jacqueline’s growing belly. During her first pregnancy, it wasn’t written into the CBS soap, and her placement was awkward as they tried to hide her baby bump with plants, pillows, and other objects.

It will be interesting to see how the show works with this pregnancy, as Steffy will go off-screen for Jacqueline’s maternity leave. Given the way the show films, it is likely The Bold and the Beautiful will decide to focus on other storylines like Katie (Heather Tom) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), Paris (Diamond White) and Zende (Delon de Metz), and other couples who have been present but not necessarily in the forefront.

There hasn’t been a gender reveal yet, but Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Elan Ruspoli have two boys, Rise and Lenix.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.