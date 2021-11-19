The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Brooke and Ridge host dinner, Finn disowns Jack and more

Finn is floored to learn the truth on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease some surprising moments to come during next week’s episodes of the CBS soap.

There are only three new episodes during the holiday week, but that doesn’t mean the storylines will fizzle out.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday’s episodes will all be new with a repeat of Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) wedding, and Friday is preempted.

Thanksgiving hosted by Brooke and Ridge

Despite The Bold and the Beautiful tradition of Eric (John McCook) hosting Thanksgiving at his home, it looks like Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are having the meal at their house.

The guest list will include the Forresters and Logans, but don’t expect to see Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) there. Despite Hope’s (Annika Noelle) outlook on the relationship with her father, he doesn’t get the invite to the family dinner.

Instead of being at Brooke and Ridge’s, Sheila and Deacon will sulk and eat takeout food as they moan about what they are missing out on. They could be with their children, but instead, the Forresters are playing with their lives.

Finn cuts Jack out

After learning that Jack (Ted King) has been his birth father all along, Finn is done with him. He can’t see how he could lie to him for his entire life, let alone hurt Li (Naomi Matsuda).

This isn’t going to go over well, and in his misery, Jack will play right into Sheila’s hand. Her plotting has just begun, and with Jack in her grasp, she may be able to move forward, worming her way into Finn’s life.

Paris learns the truth about Thomas

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) will profess his feeling for Paris (Diamond White) next week. Things will get uncomfortable, and she turns to Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) for advice.

He already walked in on them at Forrester Creations, and that piqued his interest. Paris told Carter about Thomas wanting to get her takeout food and turning him down because she wasn’t sure if Zende (Delon de Metz) had plans.

Meanwhile, Zende plans to propose to Paris. Which man will she choose? She loves living with Thomas and Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri), but she also values her romance with Zende.

Next week, be sure to tune in to see how everything plays out during Thanksgiving week in Los Angeles.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.