The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Deacon and Sheila put on a show

Sheila and Deacon put on a show on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for this week teased the CBS soap has two villains teaming up and building a “relationship” to get access to their children.

Last week, Bold viewers watched as Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) were in the moment and stumbled on to a way to get the attention of Hope (Annika Noelle) and Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Sheila’s plan

Since arriving in Los Angeles, Sheila has been working on getting into Finn’s life. She knew it would be an uphill battle when it was revealed Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was the woman he was marrying.

This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila’s endgame will come out. The “relationship” with Deacon will be something she pushes, and it worked out while at the restaurant, as it got Hope and Finn’s attention.

The kissing was enough to have Hope question what was going on, and in the preview video for The Bold and the Beautiful this week, it looks like Deacon will agree to continue with the “relationship.”

Steffy and Liam speak up

Once news spreads about Sheila and Deacon being together, everyone will have something to say.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) already don’t want Sheila or Deacon around, but them together in a relationship is the worst-case scenario for everyone involved.

When Steffy and Liam (Scott Clifton) get wind of what Finn and Hope stumbled upon while eating lunch, all the red flags will be discussed. They both can see where it is headed, but their spouses may not be able to decipher everything right away.

Liam calls it out for being a con, and Steffy backs up her baby daddy. Neither wants Hope and Finn to be involved with their biological parents, but Sheila and Deacon aren’t going to give up.

As this week unfolds, it gives way to November sweeps. This will kick things up a notch, and now that both Sheila and Deacon are back in town to cause trouble, the possibilities are endless. She is good at planning her moves, and now that she has a foot in the door with this “relationship,” and who knows, maybe it will turn into more for the two lost souls.

Be sure to tune in all next week to see how everything unfolds.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.