The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Sheila’s endgame and Brooke pushes Donna

Sheila and Deacon are faking romance on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease relationships in turmoil.

These days, it seems the people of Los Angeles aren’t happy in their marriages or relationships. There’s been infidelity, lies, and schemes happening, and finally, some of it will come to a head.

Logan ladies plot

While Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are solid, Katie (Heather Tom) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) aren’t as lucky in love.

Bill (Don Diamont) is hellbent on winning Katie back, even going as far as begging Brooke and Ridge for their help. He appears to be on a losing streak as Katie isn’t interested in the drama that comes with being Mrs. Bill Spencer.

As for Donna, she is still head over heels in love with Eric (John McCook). It won’t go over well when Brooke tries to get Eric to dump Quinn (Rena Sofer) in favor of rekindling romance with her sister.

Quinn will learn what Brooke has been up to, and she is furious to find out that her marriage is still trying to be destroyed. She walked away from Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) to keep her relationship with Eric a priority.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

Speaking of Carter, it loos like he and Katie are on the way to a romance. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease a friendship turns into more, and that is precisely what appears to be happening between the two.

Deacon and Sheila

As Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) try to pass off their “romance,” don’t expect anyone to be sold on their ruse.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) aren’t buying it, but Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) are even more suspicious. They can see all of the red flags that their spouses can’t.

Next week, Sheila will reveal her endgame, but what will that be? Does she just want a relationship with Finn and Hayes, or is there more to it?

Thomas and Paris

With Paris (Diamond White) living with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), there is a lot to consider. He appears to be interested in her, and Zende (Delon de Metz) has taken notice.

Thomas’ reaction may be a little over the top when things get more intense between the couple. Zende has made it clear that he sees a future with Paris, and nothing will get in the way.

To see how everything unfolds next week, be sure to tune in daily.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.