The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Katie confides in Carter

Katie confides in Carter on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal this week, a new relationship may be forged.

It seems a new man is getting the ladies’ attention who are in a woe is me phase, which is precisely what is coming up on the CBS soap.

Bill wants Katie back on The Bold and the Beautiful

Batie is a couple who has been hot and cold a lot. They make up, then he screws something up, and things are back to being tense between them.

Sharing Will has been a blessing for both Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont), but it isn’t enough for him to stay on the straight and narrow.

Since he kissed Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), they have been apart, but he is tired of living without Katie. He wants her back, and next week, he is going to be groveling in full force.

Not only will Bill tell Katie he wants her back, but he will also talk to Brooke and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) about his intentions. Of course, they both seem less than surprised by his plea, though Brooke is more about it than her husband appears to be.

Katie confides in Carter

As always, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will be the one who hears the damsel in distress story.

Katie will talk to the lawyer and the Forrester go-to, and it looks like he may be interested in something more with the Logan lady.

She explains that Bill wants her back, but she isn’t sure about rekindling anything with him. Bill has hurt her a lot, and going through that again isn’t on the agenda.

Talking to Carter feels natural to her. He swoops in with a comment about why Bill wouldn’t want to lose her, which leads to speculation that a seed is being planted about a possible Katie and Carter pairing.

Telling him there has to be another man out there for her, and Carter appears to be listening intently as Katie talks. Lately, there hasn’t been a front-burner storyline for her, and it is about time something changes in the storylines.

Whether this talk leads to more between Katie and Carter remains to be seen, but The Bold and the Beautiful fans seem to think that is where things are headed. If he chooses Katie, Quinn (Rena Sofer) will be seeing red all over the place.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.