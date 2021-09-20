The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge wants Quinn investigated

Ridge wants Quinn investigated on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is calling Justin (Aaron D. Spears) for the work he offered the dressmaker.

It looks like Ridge isn’t going to take his dad’s word for things where Quinn (Rena Sofer) is concerned. After the conversation he had with Eric (John McCook) didn’t sit right, he is taking matters into his own hands.

Little does he know, Eric is the one who orchestrated the situation between Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Quinn that is currently playing out.

Justin is back

After weeks without seeing Justin on-screen, he’s back and at Forrester Creations. He offered Ridge his services after it was revealed he was holding Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) hostage, and no charges were pressed.

Initially, he offered up information on Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), but Ridge is more interested in finding out what Quinn is doing. What he says to Justin remains to be seen, but he wants to know her every move — no exceptions.

Will Justin be the one to uncover the Quarter relationship, or will it come to light another way?

Quinn and Carter give in to temptation

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers revealed it wouldn’t be long before Quinn and Carter gave in to their lust. Well, they had said “I love you” before she went back to Eric.

The entire situation is complicated right now. Quinn learned that her husband could no longer provide her with the intimacy she craves. Despite that, she still chose to remain by his side and let her love affair with Carter be put to bed.

Eric shocked Quinn and Carter when he insisted they carry on the sexual part of their relationship. He invited Carter to the house and proposed the idea to them both, and the reaction was pure shock.

After declining the offer, Eric tried again to get them together. He sent Quinn to Carter’s apartment with “important papers,” and well, it will lead to a moment of pleasure for both. As they move forward with their affair, they must keep everything on the down-low. However, it likely won’t be kept quiet, especially with Justin on the case.

Be sure to tune in all week to see how everything goes down and what Justin finds out.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.