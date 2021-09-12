The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Quinn and Carter reunite?

Will Quinn and Carter reconcile? Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that a lot is happening this week on the CBS soap.

Relationships will be tested, and some unconventional offers may be extended.

It will be a week full of shocking moments, so let’s get into what is happening in Los Angeles.

Eric makes a move

His marriage to Quinn (Rena Sofer) was riddled with issues. She had an affair with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), and those feelings haven’t gone away. Eric (John McCook) had no idea the two continued to see each other following his split from his wife, but now he seems to understand things.

Last week, Eric did some eavesdropping, and it seems he overheard Quinn and Shauna (Denise Richards) talking about the passion with Carter. He can’t provide the intimacy she needs, and he knows that.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Eric makes Carter an offer this week. Will it be to give his wife everything he can’t? The preview video certainly makes it appear that way, but that doesn’t mean that’s what happens.

Could Eric really allow Quinn to continue seeing Carter and remain his wife?

Quinn and Carter can’t deny their connection

After the meeting at the Forrester mansion, things are awkward around the office.

It’s clear how Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) feel about the reconciliation between Quinn and Eric, and they aren’t making it any easier on them.

When Carter and Quinn steal a moment in an office, they are taken in by each other. That doesn’t last long, though, as Wyatt (Darin Brooks) walks in. He has questions about what he walked into, and the look on Quinn’s face says it all.

Even if they try to work together and avoid the undeniable chemistry, it appears that it won’t be possible. Both Quinn and Carter continue to have flashbacks to their nights of passion.

With the lack of intimacy in her marriage and the love Quinn and Carter both feel for each other, it seems impossible that they will be able to avoid their feelings in any capacity.

To find out how this plays out and what Eric offers Carter when he meets with him this week, be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the intensity is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.