The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Brooke and Ridge question Eric and more Sheila drama

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise a little less focus on Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) as family issues take center stage.

It has been a while since the Logan sisters have spent time together. That will change next week as they get together and talk about what is going on in their lives, both professionally and personally.

Brooke and Ridge question Eric

There are many unanswered questions regarding the reunion between Eric (John McCook) and Quinn (Rena Sofer). Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) want to know why he took her back.

Eric blames himself for Quinn’s infidelity. He can’t provide her what she needs and what she sought after when she fell into bed with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Will he come clean with them about the issue, or will he suggest they stay out of his love life?

Logan women gab session

Brooke, Katie (Heather Tom), and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) get together and catch up on what’s happened. Katie tosses around the idea of reconciling with Bill (Don Diamont), but will that be a smart move? He’s done her dirty over and over, but sharing a son makes cutting the ties hard.

Donna will discuss her marriage to Eric when she feels something she knows needs to be said. Will what she reveals give Brooke a lightbulb moment? It seems that is what The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers are teasing. A conversation with Donna leads to the discovery of what could be happening between Quinn and Eric.

Will Flo (Katrina Bowden) show up to spend time with her aunts?

Sheila update

As Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) advocates for her family, things between her and Finn (Tanner Novlan) become more complicated. He is convinced that Sheila is ill, but Steffy knows better.

The two will give into some passion, but it won’t last long. Paris (Diamond White) will interrupt the moment between the couple, which makes for an awkward situation for everyone involved.

Meanwhile, her crush on the good doctor is exploding. Zende (Delon de Metz) noticed it, but now, it may be beyond the point of return. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Paris and Finn share an embrace — one that includes a shirtless doctor.

