The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Quinn is torn between two men

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease one woman has a lot to think about this week.

Los Angeles is full of drama, but reconciliation might also be in the future. The Forresters were dealt a brutal blow with Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) arrival in town and her unfortunate connection to baby Hayes.

As the week unfolds, viewers won’t want to miss a single minute of what is happening.

Carter wants to go public

His feelings for Quinn (Rena Sofer) are strong. Love is being tossed around, and that’s a big deal after all of the heartbreak Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has been dealt.

Despite the possibility of him losing his job because of his affair with Quinn, Carter wants to tell the world they are together. They didn’t end their affair once it was exposed, and even though Eric (John McCook) made him promise he wouldn’t see her again, he did what his heart wanted.

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Carter and Quinn sit and talk about what is happening between them. They profess their love, and that’s when he tells her he wants to go public with things.

It seems like a fairytale, so things get complicated when Quinn gets a phone call from Eric.

Eric wants his wife back

After everything that went down at Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wedding to Finn (Tanner Novlan), Eric is ready to do what his heart wants.

Even though he was hurt by Quinn turning to Carter and their affair, he is ready to forgive his wife and welcome her back home.

He will call her this week, and when he asks for a meeting, she will assume it is about their impending divorce. When he tells her he wants to reconcile, she will be stunned.

Viewers will see Eric tear up the divorce papers in the living room, and that leaves plenty of questions about what happens next.

Will Quinn go back to Eric now that he had a change of heart? She moved on when he rejected her, and she just professed her love for Carter. This will be a big mess, especially since Eric doesn’t know that she carried on her affair with his good friend and employee.

This, coupled with the secret Finn is hiding from Steffy about being in contact with Sheila, will ensure the next week of the CBS soap will be must-see TV.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.