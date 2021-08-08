The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila is ready to stir up trouble

Brooke and Ridge are stunned to see Sheila. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful pulled out all the stops when revealing that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) biological mother.

Viewers have been given hints for weeks about his family, and the secret is out this week.

Sheila wouldn’t miss the wedding at Eric’s (John McCook) home, and when Finn left to take a call, she was there, waiting to tell him she was his mother.

Brooke is stunned to see Sheila

As the fan-favorite villain reveals herself, the wedding guests are stunned to see her at the Forrester mansion.

There is plenty of history between her and the Forresters, not to mention the other issues she had with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Quinn (Rena Sofer).

In the Bold and the Beautiful preview video, when Sheila reveals herself and the secret she announced to Finn, the shock is enough to jolt Brooke into dropping her champagne flute.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) demands that Shelia leaves, though that may not happen the way he would like. His demands could fall on deaf ears, especially with the revelation that she is Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes) son’s grandmother.

How will Finn deal with the bombshell Sheila dropped?

There will be a lot to work through with the news that Sheila is Finn’s mother.

When Jack (Ted King) showed up in town, it was clear he knew more than he said about his son’s biological parents. There’s speculation that he may be Finn’s actual father, but there has also been some talk about another man being the father as well. This story has plenty of twists and turns, and now everyone wants answers.

Despite Ridge’s push to have Sheila leave, Finn might protest and want to hear her out. Steffy will be distraught as she realizes she is forever tied to the psycho as she bore her grandson.

This won’t be easy on Steffy and Finn as they navigate married life and the new reality that was dropped on them following their wedding. It has been a long road to happiness for the Forrester daughter, and now, it was interrupted by someone no one saw coming.

Sheila is back to stir up trouble for everyone, but especially the Forrester family.

Be sure to tune in daily to see what happens when Sheila shows her face.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.