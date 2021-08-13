The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Sheila plots, Finn keeps a secret, and more

Sheila is determined to wreak havoc on Steffy’s life. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal that secrets will be the downfall in several lives.

A lot has happened in Los Angeles, putting the Forrester family front and center.

As the next week plays out, lines will be drawn in the sand.

Sheila is determined to win

After Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) threw her out, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is determined to be a part of Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) life. She also wants to make sure she gets to know baby Hayes.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) made it clear to her husband that she doesn’t want Sheila in their lives, and definitely not anywhere around Hayes.

When she communicates with Finn, she hopes he will want to be part of her life.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

Finn keeps a secret

He wants nothing more than to know his birth mom, so when Sheila wants to be there and explain things to him, he takes the bait.

Not telling Steffy that he is in communication with her is going to cause a lot of issues. He knows how his wife feels about Sheila. The Forresters told him what she did, and still, he wants to know more.

When Finn confides in Paris (Diamond White), what will she say? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that the two will grow close. Does that mean they will be best friends, or is a secondary romance for Finn on the horizon?

Quinn’s love life

The affair with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has taken up all of her time. She has accepted the divorce is coming, and her hot and heavy sexcapades with the Forrester COO have her mind on other things.

Next week, Carter proposes they go public with their relationship. He is willing to lose everything to be out and proud with Quinn. It sounds like a good idea, especially since the two will declare their love for each other.

However, a wrench is thrown into their plans. Eric (John McCook) will request Quinn meet with him. Spoilers hint that he may ask for reconciliation instead of a divorce. Over the last several days, the events have rocked the Forrester patriarch to his core and seeing Sheila did something to him.

It is going to be another intense week in Los Angeles.

Be sure to tune in daily to see how it all plays out.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.