The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy challenges Sheila

Steffy issues Sheila a warning on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for this week reveal that it will be another one focused on the feud between the Forresters and Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown).

After the “medical emergency” she suffered at the beach house, things will change.

Finn decides to protect Sheila

Not only did he call for an ambulance when Sheila passed out, but he also decided to stick around at the hospital where she is being checked out. Finn (Tanner Novlan) wants to know what is happening with his mom.

She passed out on cue, and when she heard Finn refer to her as his mom, the smile on her face was telling. As he worries about Sheila, it becomes clear that her place as his biological mother is more important than he initially thought.

When Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) arrives and reminds Finn about his promise, he isn’t so quick to agree with her. He tells her that she is his birth mom, and that wasn’t the right thing to say to her.

After the long talk they had, Sheila showed up again. Now, Steffy doesn’t believe a word he said, and when she goes to speak with the villain, he warns her to go easy on her.

Steffy issues Sheila a warning

This is a game that Steffy knows all too well. Sheila is milking the situation for Finn’s sympathy, and that is exactly what she’s got.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that during their confrontation, Sheila will figure out a way to show Steffy the heart that Finn sent her. This is going to set her off. She believed that he wasn’t in contact with her, and this proves he lied.

As the women go toe-to-toe, Steffy issues Sheila a warning not to come near her family. Of course, that will only push Sheila to work harder to secure a place in her son’s life.

Unfortunately, it looks like this wedge between Steffy and Finn continues to grow. When he leans into Paris (Diamond White) for support, their relationship may cross some lines. She is team Finn all the way, but her boyfriend, Zende (Delon de Metz), is team Steffy. He calls her out on her feelings, and it makes things between them complicated.

Sheila is wreaking havoc on more relationships than one.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.