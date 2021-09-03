The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Sheila puts her plan into motion and Eric overhears Quinn

Sheila is far from done on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week promise more tension in Los Angeles.

Many things are wrong with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) relationship. Not only did she neglect to file their marriage license, but she is also still holding on to so much anger.

Sheila’s plot

Counting Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) out is a mistake. She is holding out for a relationship with Finn and Hayes, but Steffy is hellbent on not allowing that to happen.

When she passes out in front of him, Finn begins to worry. Steffy, though, is convinced that it is another ploy for attention. In a perfectly executed moment, Sheila lets Steffy seen that Finn did reply to her text. It was a heart emoji nonetheless.

Even though there is plenty of drama for Sheila already, she ends up at the Forrester mansion looking for Eric (John McCook). She doesn’t find him, but she does end up face to face with Quinn (Rena Sofer). That was something she wasn’t expecting.

These two have quite the history, and now that Sheila is back, Quinn should be worried.

Meanwhile, Liam (Scott Clifton) is livid to find out what happened when Steffy came home from the work trip she was supposed to take. He was there at the wedding when Sheila showed up with Finn, and he knows how dangerous she can be.

As far as the friendship budding between Finn and Paris (Diamond White), it is trouble. She fully supports him, but Zende (Delon de Metz) is taking his cousin’s side. This could drive a wedge in their relationship, and rumor has it that he suspects Paris has a crush on the handsome doctor.

Eric hears Quinn talking

As Quinn confides in Shauna (Denise Richards), Eric isn’t too far away. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will overhear their conversation. Will it be about the affair she continued with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) or his medical issue?

However it plays out, it looks like things will once again be complicated where Quinn and Eric are concerned. It didn’t help that Shauna brought up that Carter was a good lover, and now, she can’t get intimacy from her husband.

Things aren’t the same, and if Eric learns the truth about Quinn and Carter carrying on behind his back, there may be quite a price to pay. Not everyone is thrilled with the reconciliation, and that will continue to be the case moving forward.

To find out what happens, be sure to tune in all next week.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.