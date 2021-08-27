The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Sheila isn’t done causing trouble and Eric takes a stand

Sheila isn’t done causing trouble on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that there are clear divides in the Forrester family.

A rekindling of a marriage and a grave misstep take center stage as they attempt to tear the family apart.

Eric puts his foot down

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are furious to learn Eric (John McCook) has reunited with Quinn (Rena Sofer).

They cannot believe he forgives his wife’s transgressions with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Of course, no one knows the two carried on the affair after Eric kicked her out, leading to more complications within the marriage.

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge and Brooke continue to press Eric about his change of heart. There is no support coming from them, but the Forrester patriarch isn’t going to stand for it.

When he tells them to mind their own business, he means it. Quinn will have a hard time dealing with the intimacy issues within the marriage. She starts supportive, but how long will that last? Keep in mind, Carter is still around, and it is likely the two will reunite.

Sheila fallout

Hot off the heels of learning his dad is back with Quinn, Ridge will hear about what Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) walked in on at her home.

She was nervous about leaving her children with Finn (Tanner Novlan) alone while she went on a trip with Hope (Annika Noelle), and her gut was spot on.

The rage and betrayal she feels will cause her to make a rash decision. Throwing Finn out will be what she feels is best. He betrayed her after promising to keep Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) away from their son.

An angry Steffy isn’t good for anyone. She will get her point across — but it may cost her everything. They didn’t file their marriage license. Will Steffy walk away over something like this? Stranger things have happened on the CBS soap.

While Finn is being punished, his relationship with Paris (Diamond White) continues to grow. Spoilers revealed this would happen. Will they become a couple, or will this just be a friendship bond where she is there for them when he needs her?

A lot is going on in Los Angeles, and the Forresters have quite a week ahead of them as everything begins to unravel quickly.

