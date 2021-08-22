The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy sees Sheila holding Hayes

Steffy comes home to find Sheila holding Hayes on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease another week of lies and deception that will unfold in Los Angeles.

Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) return has caused a plethora of reactions from all members of the Forrester family. They all have their own opinions on how to handle her, and when they think she left on her own accord, her next moves will send them into a tailspin.

Steffy goes out of town

Even though she has a newborn baby, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be out of town for business-related issues.

She trusts Finn (Tanner Novlan) and believes he will stay away from Sheila like she’s instructed him to do. Steffy and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) even sat down with Finn and his parents to discuss the reasons behind keeping her away and what she did to their family.

Unfortunately, that trust is misplaced. Even though Finn hasn’t actually verbally agreed with Steffy, she believes he is on the same page. When Sheila sent him a text, he responded, which left the door open to more communication. Not only that, but Paris (Diamond White) knows about it and has kept her boss in the dark.

When The Bold and the Beautiful cliffhanger Friday ended, Sheila talked to Jack (Ted King), which will lead to the problems this week.

Sheila holds baby Hayes

Jack decides to convince Finn to allow Sheila to see Hayes and save his own skin. She has something over him, and it makes him desperate enough to plead with his son. Everything is being done behind Steffy’s back as she remains out of town.

Just as the joyous moment is being soaked in by Sheila, Steffy returns home to find her husband, father-in-law, and Sheila there. As if that weren’t bad enough, the woman she hates is holding her precious little boy.

The look on Steffy’s face in The Bold and the Beautiful preview video should tell viewers everything they need to know. She trusted her husband to keep their son safe, and now, he has broken that trust and violated their relationship.

Sheila can be very good at manipulation, and it looks like she is ready to put on her game face when it comes to her son and her grandson. Steffy will have an uphill battle, especially now that Finn has allowed his birth mom access to him.

Be sure to tune in daily to watch this betrayal unfold.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.