The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy finds out about Finn’s betrayal

Steffy will find out about Finn keeping in contact with Sheila. Pic credit: CBS

As the paternity bombshell continues to play out on The Bold and the Beautiful next week, spoilers hint that more secrets are being kept.

Learning that Sheila (Kimberlin J. Brown) is Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) birthmother was enough to send the Forresters over the edge, but it may not stop there.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease that Sheila will be gunning hard for more time with her son and grandson, and with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) out of town, she has a perfect in.

Sheila has something on Jack

Something is going on where Jack (Ted King) is concerned. He knew that Sheila was Finn’s biological mother and never said a word to his wife or anyone else.

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, viewers learn that Sheila knows something about Jack. There is speculation that he may actually be Finn’s biological father. He appeared to know a lot about the Forresters, and when Taylor (Hunter Tylo) was mentioned, he mumbled “beautiful” when they were at Forrester Creations ahead of the marriage announcement.

Bringing Finn’s adoptive parents to town was done intentionally, and the Sheila reveal likely isn’t the only reason behind all of it.

Just when it appears that everyone is on the same page about keeping her away from everyone, especially Hayes, everything changes next week.

Steffy learns that Finn betrayed her trust

Currently, Finn has only responded to Sheila with a heart emoji, but that all changes.

Steffy has to go out of town, and while that is worrisome, she believes that she can trust Finn. They are in love, and he wouldn’t do anything to jeopardize their love — right?

When she finds Sheila holding Hayes, the mama bear in her will be let loose. Not only has her trust been broken, but her husband allowed their son to be put into a potentially dangerous situation.

Whether this will break their marriage down remains to be seen, but that, coupled with the torment Sheila has put her family through, is enough to make anyone question their decisions. The crazy lady may not have raised Finn, but he does she her DNA.

To find out what happens between Steffy and Finn, be sure to tune in all next week as the Sheila saga continues to play out.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.