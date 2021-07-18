The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Quinn and Carter can’t quit each other

Quinn and Carter can’t stay away from each other on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for this week tease two lovers who can’t stay away from each other.

After discovering that Eric (John McCook) would keep Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) on at Forrester, the conditions of his employment were made clear. Despite the affair with Quinn (Rena Sofer), he was not to see her again.

That lasted all of a couple of hours, and then, she showed up at his place. When Friday’s episode left off, it was pretty clear where things were headed.

Quinn and Carter sleep together…again

In the preview video for The Bold and the Beautiful, it is clear that Quinn and Carter have developed more than just a sexual attraction. The two developed feelings along the way, and now, they can’t turn back.

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that Carter will give Quinn something special. It is likely the portrait that she saw at his place when she stopped by. Of course, she likely went there thinking he would have been forced out of Forrester, and when she found out that he was allowed to keep his job, she was shocked.

This week, their passion gets the best of them. The two end up sleeping together, and the fire between them is uncontrollable.

Quinn and Carter fallout is coming

All looks good as Quinn and Carter enjoy some passion, but it is far from a happily ever after for the pair.

Carter will be representing Eric in his divorce from Quinn, or at least he is presently his counsel. She has to end up somewhere, but where she lands remains to be seen.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will have a lot to say to her this week on The Bold and the Beautiful. Perhaps she will end up with him and Flo (Katrina Bowden). That could prove interesting, especially because he isn’t his mother’s biggest supporter on a good day.

When Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric find out, things won’t be good. They were very clear about the stipulations put on Carter and his place with the company. Quinn was off-limits, but she is fully involved at this point, and there are feelings to consider.

Be sure to tune in all week so not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.