The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Carter and Quinn are together and Finn wants more from Steffy

Carter and Quinn can’t stay away from one another on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that surprises are in store. Now that some truth bombs have been dropped, some storylines need to be addressed.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) freed Liam (Scott Clifton) and Bill (Don Diamont), which allows them both to return to their families. With that over, the focus will shift back to the Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) drama.

Carter makes a grand gesture where Quinn is concerned

Earlier this week, Eric (John McCook) instructed Carter to get rid of Quinn’s portrait that hung above the mantle. He just wanted it gone, and that’s exactly what the attorney made happen.

She will be impressed that he has this gift for her. Carter promised to leave Quinn alone, but their chemistry and mutual attraction aren’t going away. He just promised his boss and good friend that he would not see her again.

Will these two be able to stay away from one another, or will they continue to hit the sheets without anyone knowing?

Quinn isn’t off the hook either. Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will have a lot to say where his mother’s actions are concerned. He is worried that she is headed down the dark path she has been down before. Wyatt doesn’t want that for her, so as he tried to get her to see things reasonably, will something she says to him raise red flags?

Finn and Steffy

It’s been teased for weeks that Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) parents will be headed to town following the birth of baby Hayes. The couple is currently enjoying their new life with their baby boy, and while Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) family has met the baby boy, his parents have not.

There’s been speculation that his parents aren’t on the up and up. In fact, there have been hints that Finn’s mom is someone who has been on screen already. It’s a bit confusing because the roles of his parents were cast already with Ted King and Naomi Matsuda.

Based on their photos from the casting news, it looks like Finn and Steffy will be tying the knot. They are dressed up, and The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that he has something he wants to talk to her about. Taking things to the next level is certainly up there on the list of things we think may happen.

To find out what happens next week, be sure to tune in daily.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.