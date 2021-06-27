The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy and Finn welcome baby Hayes

Steffy and Finn welcome their son this week on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful has a joyous week ahead.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) finally broke the Liam (Scott Clifton) cycle and found a man who would cherish and love her and her daughter.

Things with Finn (Tanner Novlan) were fast and furious. She fell pregnant quickly, with a paternity storyline thrown in for good measure. Thankfully for Sinn, the baby was theirs, and Liam was not the father.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

Hayes makes his Bold and Beautiful arrival

This week, Steffy will go into labor. The Bold and the Beautiful preview video reveals that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is there when it happens.

It appears that there will be a water home birth. Steffy and Finn look elated as they wait on the arrival of their son. This is something they have been waiting for, and now, they are a family.

The baby boy will be named Hayes in a nod to Steffy’s mom, Taylor (Hunter Tylo). Parenthood is something that Finn has expressed excitement over.

Love The Bold and the Beautiful as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Following the arrival of his first child, Finn’s parents will be introduced. That will add another layer to the puzzle, and possibly some different interactions.

Other Bold and Beautiful tidbits

As Steffy welcomes her son, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) remains locked in the basement at Spencer Publications. He is the key to having Liam and Bill (Don Diamont) freed for the murder of Vinny (Joe LoCicero). Justin (Aaron D. Spears) isn’t going to give up the taste of the power he has now.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be at each other’s throats too. As she pushes for the vow renewal with Eric (John McCook), the secret affair is close to being exposed.

Brooke is going to hear the truth, but how she exposes it remains unclear. The Bold and the Beautiful viewers know that Zoe (Kiara Barnes) is leaving, and the storyline with Quinn and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will be her way out.

After several weeks of slow-moving stories and fairly predictable happenings, the upcoming week will be one for the books. The drama and secrets are juicy, and what happens to the people of Los Angeles when several bombs are dropped at once can only be described as must-see soapy TV.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.