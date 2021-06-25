The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Brooke and Quinn go at it and Steffy welcomes her baby

Brooke is going to go up against Quinn again on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episode promise some of the pace will be picked up when it comes to certain secrets.

Viewers have been waiting for some development in the Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) tryst. Their affair has nearly been exposed, and next week, it looks like it gets even closer.

Brooke and Quinn

Just when viewers thought these two might be able to have some civility between them, it changes. Quinn has been pushing Eric (John McCook) for a vow renewal, and it looks like that’s what kicks everything off.

Quinn is overheard threatening Paris (Diamond White) about keeping quiet. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) may not have heard why Eric’s wife needs Zoe’s (Kiara Barnes) sisters not to tell, but she will find out.

These two women have been at each other’s throats for years. This is just going to be another notch in the feud, but the repercussions for everyone will be devastating.

Will this be how to truth comes to light? Will Eric and Quinn actually get the vow renewal in before everyone knows she slept with Carter?

Steffy and Finn welcome their son

In what may have been the shortest pregnancy ever, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) welcome their son. This will be a huge moment for the couple, and his parents are headed to town for the event. The doctor’s parents will debut on The Bold and the Beautiful soon, and both are familiar faces for daytime viewers.

This may be a tough time for Steffy. She is dealing with Liam (Scott Clifton) in jail, and now, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is missing. Her relationship with Finn is rock solid, but Steffy wants Kelly to have her dad, and her brother is also important.

Speaking of Thomas, he will remain trapped by Justin (Aaron D. Spears) in the basement at Spencer. This twist wasn’t one viewers saw coming, and actually, it is a bit out there. But, as the lawyer continues to make himself comfortable at the business with no signs of helping Liam or Bill (Don Diamont) get out of prison, he will raise some suspicions.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will sniff around, and what he does could lead to Thomas being found. He is the key to Liam and Bill’s freedom, but how long will it take before the truth is out in the open?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.