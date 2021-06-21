The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thomas is kidnapped

Thomas is kidnapped on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal a big twist coming in the current storyline surrounding Vinny’s (Joe LoCicero) tragic death.

Speculation was that someone else might have hurt Vinny before he was run over, but where this is headed is a little bit shocking for viewers who have paid attention over the last several months.

Now that the reality is setting in for Liam (Scott Clifton) and Bill (Don Diamont), another twist is being thrown into the mix.

Everyone believes Liam didn’t intentionally hit Vinny

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) goes to bat for Liam again. She knows him better than most, and she doesn’t believe he hit Vinny on purpose for one minute. In fact, she is shouting about that in The Bold and the Beautiful preview video.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) has even come around to the realization that it was an accident. He intends to be there for Hope (Annika Noelle) and the kids as Liam remains behind bars. It is something that Liam asked of him, despite knowing that it could trigger Thomas’ obsession with his wife.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) are a bit at odds with this because of where Thomas falls into it. Both know that Liam wouldn’t intentionally kill Vinny, and had he not passed out, he would have handled it much differently than Bill did.

Justin kidnaps Thomas

This is where things get a little weird. Justin (Aaron D. Spears) has been missing from the canvas recently. He was brought back when Hope summoned the lawyer to help her husband and her father-in-law, and now, he appears to have been involved in this somehow.

In the preview video, he sits in Bill’s chair as Wyatt (Darin Brooks) rants about getting his family out of jail. He doesn’t seem too pressed with the issue, especially given where he is seated.

Given that The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers revealed Justin would kidnap Thomas, it wasn’t surprising to see him in what appeared to be a cage. He is ranting at the lawyer, telling him that he is going to tell everyone the truth. What is the truth, though?

Did Justin play a role in Vinny’s death, and if so, why? Was it to avenge what he did to Liam by letting him think he fathered Steffy’s second child?

Be sure to tune in to find out how this all plays out this week on the CBS soap.

