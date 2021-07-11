The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope welcomes Liam home

Hope manages to save Liam on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful is kicking things into high gear this week.

After days of watching Liam (Scott Clifton) pace behind bars and worry about his family, he will finally get to go home to them.

It’s been a while since this storyline began, and now, it can finally be wrapped up. The Bold and the Beautiful viewers are ready to see what is next now that Bill (Don Diamont) and Liam will once again be free men.

Thomas and Hope save the Spencer men

Hope has been trying to figure out how to save her husband for weeks. She knows that Liam didn’t intentionally kill Vinny (Joe LoCicero).

The video Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) has proved that Vinny died by suicide, not because of a hit and run.

Thomas and Hope’s news to the detective will be the catalyst in freeing Liam and Bill. As they plead with him to listen and take action, Liam is gearing up for a transfer to a prison that is more suited for his crime.

Liam gets released

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Liam is released from custody. Hope is waiting for him and welcomes him home.

She has been waiting for this moment. Liam will be reunited with his family, thanks to Thomas.

The irony of this is not lost on everyone. After Thomas worked so hard to get Hope and his obsession caused some deep trust issues between the two families, he proved that her happiness is what he wants — even if it is with Liam and not himself.

What happens next remains to be seen, but it looks like Hope and Liam will be back to living their fairytale.

What happens to Justin?

Dollar Bill won’t be too happy about the circumstances that come to light following the revelation that Justin (Aaron D. Spears) wanted Spencer Publications all to himself.

Of course, Bill is suspicious about what he is being told regarding Vinny and his intentions. After all, his trusted friend and lawyer should have figured that out days ago, and yet, Thomas is the one who is responsible for his freedom.

This isn’t going to end well for Justin at all. His betrayal will cost him everything, including his job at Spencer.

How will he rebound? Will he offer up all Bill’s secrets to the enemy?

Be sure to tune in daily to find out how this all plays out.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.