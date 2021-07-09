The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Justin is exposed and a Lope reunion

Justin will feel the wrath of Bill next week on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease the jig is up for Justin (Aaron D. Spears) as the truth about his motives is revealed.

While he was supposed to be working to free his boss and his son, Justin decided to make himself at home in Bill’s (Don Diamont) office. He slipped and called it his office this week in front of Wyatt (Darin Brooks), and that raised some suspicions.

Now, Vinny’s (Jo LoCicero) suicide will be outed, leading to Bill and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) freedom.

Justin is exposed thanks to Hope

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) has been trapped for days in the basement of Spencer Publications. Thanks to Hope (Annika Noelle) being so persistent, she could piece together what was happening.

After finding a way to free Thomas, he is ready to tell the whole truth about what his friend did and save both Bill and Liam.

Remember, Thomas is one of Bill’s least favorite people. He won’t believe him at first, but after he insists that Vinny’s death was no accident, the reality will begin to sink in. The truth bomb that Justin knew for a while and didn’t go immediately to the police will also be discussed.

When the confrontation between Bill and Justin comes to a head, you can bet that there’ll be one less Spencer Publication employee. Don’t expect the lawyer to disappear with his tail between his legs. He will likely try to swing a deal with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to take Dollar Bill down.

The biggest question is — Will Justin sway Ridge?

Lope reunites

After what seems like forever, Liam will be home with Hope. They can get back to life as they knew it, thanks to Thomas and Hope’s instincts. Their teamwork was able to free both Liam and Bill.

How will this affect the way Brooke (Katherin Kelly Lang) treats Thomas now? Will she move beyond what he did and be able to accept him as part of the family without questioning his every move?

The truth is out next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, and several lives that have been disrupted will be pieced back together. It may take some time, but things look bright for Lope.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.