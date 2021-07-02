The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Hope rescues Thomas and the affair rocks the Forresters

The truth about Quinn and Carter rocks The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease a lot happening on the CBS soap next week, and viewers will want to tune in as it all unfolds.

For weeks, Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) have been dancing around their affair. They thought they were in the clear, but then, Paris (Diamond White) learned the truth.

Now that the truth has been outed in the middle of the vow renewal with Eric (John McCook), the fallout will be worse than anyone thought.

Zoe is heartbroken

While it has been clear that Kiara Barnes would be exiting The Bold and the Beautiful for weeks now, how she was being written out wasn’t known.

When Zoe learns the truth about Carter and Quinn, she will be devastated. Leaving town and getting away from everyone who hurt her will be the way she copes. Since she isn’t being killed off or recast, there is a chance that the character could return down the line.

Aside from Zoe’s heartbreak, the fallout continues as Eric deals with Quinn. He is so upset about what happened and he will give her exactly what she deserves.

As the Forresters deal with the betrayal from Carter and Quinn, things will get complicated. Will Eric be able to keep Carter employed there? Will he catch as much backlash as Quinn does?

Hope finds Thomas

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, things get interesting when people realize that Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is missing. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle) worry about him after failing to show up. He wouldn’t miss meeting his new nephew, and he has been helpful with Douglas and Beth, so his absence is noticed.

Spoilers hint that Hope will follow Justin (Aaron D. Spears) and be led to Thomas. How she saves him remains unknown, but you can bet that Thomas told the blonde about Vinny’s (Joe LoCicero) video. That will change everything where Liam (Scott Clifton) is concerned, but it may be too late to save him.

Liam will learn that he is being transferred to a more permanent place. Will he and Bill (Don Diamont) be released before being carted off to prison, or will this be too little too late?

Be sure to tune in all next week to see how this plays out.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.