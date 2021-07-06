The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Justin is on Ridge’s radar

Justin’s time is running out. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful is gearing up for the takedown of Justin (Aaron D. Spears).

He got himself into a position that he won’t be able to wiggle out of, and the Forresters are looking for Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

After Hope (Annika Noelle) found his phone in the desk drawer in Bill’s (Don Diamont) office, there will be a search party in no time.

What is Justin planning?

It looks like Justin wants to run Spencer, and with Bill and Liam (Scott Clifton) in jail, he has a big way in. Of course, there’s still Wyatt (Darin Brooks) to contend with, but he’s been preoccupied with Quinn (Rena Sofer) and the mess she made by sleeping with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

As Thomas continues to beg for his freedom, Justin knows that his first run would be to the police. He needs time to figure out what his next move will be, but it’s likely too late because Thomas’ phone being found piqued Hope’s interest.

The Forresters spring into action

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased that Hope would be put onto the trial of Thomas. She is shown asking someone, presumably Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), about him.

Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) wants to see his dad, and since he is ignoring his calls. That will kick Hope into high gear when it comes to finding Thomas. Things have been good lately, so his disappearing act has the Logan girl more than a little confused.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) welcomed her son with Finn (Tanner Novlan). Thomas would want to see his nephew, and when that doesn’t happen, it raises another red flag.

Ridge ends up at Bill’s office, and when he confronts Justin about where Thomas is, things get heated. He is presumably the last person to see Thomas based on the phone being in the office. Justin won’t get Ridge out of his way as easily as he did his son, so things start to get complicated.

How this all plays out remains to be seen, though. Hope is rumored to be the one who finds Thomas. If that is the case, is this a work into a pairing between them?

Even when he does talk about the video that Vinny (Joe LoCicero) made, it will take some time to get Liam and Bill out of the trouble they are in. Don’t worry, though. Liam should experience a hiccup in his plans, which leads to more complications.

