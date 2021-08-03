The Bold and the Beautiful: Is Sheila Carter Finn’s mom?

Sheila is coming back to The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased a bombshell would be dropped at Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) wedding.

Secrecy surrounding who Finn is has been at the forefront of the storyline. Their romance came on hot and heavy, and while the arrival of Hayes was fast, having Steffy find someone that wasn’t Liam (Scott Clifton) made viewers happy.

Now that Finn’s secret is out, the mystery about who his parents are is going to explode by the end of the week. Jack (Ted King) knows more than he is letting on, and while some believe Taylor (Hunter Tylo) could be his mother, it looks like Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is the woman who gave birth to him.

Who is Sheila Carter on The Bold and the Beautiful?

This is a silly question for long-time viewers of The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless.

Shelia Carter is one of the most beloved villains in soap opera history. She debuted in Genoa City in 1990 and has been on both soaps on and off since then.

There are many deep-rooted feuds woven into the canvas in Los Angeles. Sheila feuded with Taylor, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), and even Steffy.

With the rich history, bringing Sheila back into the fold was a good idea.

Is Shelia Carter Finn’s bio mother on The Bold and the Beautiful?

All signs point to Sheila being Finn’s birthmother. At the end of Monday’s episode, someone was looking at the wedding announcement behind a keyboard.

Immediately, viewers thought Sheila was the one. Also, there was a slip of “beautiful” that came out of Jack’s mouth when Taylor was mentioned during the meeting of the families at Forrester Creations.

As if that weren’t enough, Kimberlin Brown did an interview with Matt Cohen on Entertainment Tonight and shared some exclusive clips and photos from her big return to The Bold and the Beautiful.

She is the one who shows up at the wedding, and it looks like she announces she is Finn’s mother. There is speculation that Jack is biologically his father, but that has yet to be confirmed. If that is the case, he knows what is about to happen and likely knows the magnitude of the reactions from Eric (John McCook) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

It will be an exciting week on The Bold and the Beautiful, so make sure you tune in daily so not a moment is missed.

