The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn has a secret

Steffy learns Finn has a secret on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

This week’s Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal more information about Finn (Tanner Novlan).

He just appeared on screen at one point, with very little known about him.

Helping Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) after her bike wreck and through her addiction to pain meds helped the two fall in love.

Things moved so quickly, and while Finn met her entire family (except her mom), she has yet to meet his.

After all, she does have a baby with this man, and they intend to get married.

Steffy talks to Ridge about Finn

While at the house, Steffy talks to her dad about Finn and not knowing about his family.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) asks Steffy if she is having second thoughts. Everything moved incredibly fast between the two, and without his family in the picture, there are unanswered questions.

There is a lot at stake in bringing someone into the Forrester family. Steffy briefly touched on Finn’s parents when he proposed they get married immediately.

She knows something isn’t right, but what it is remains to be seen.

Finn has a secret

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Finn and Steffy are on the couch, and he tells her he’s been keeping a secret.

Viewers know that his parents have already been cast, and Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased that Jack (Ted King) would be showing up this week. Naomi Matsuda was cast in the role of his mother, Li, though whether she is his biological mom is unclear.

Rumblings have been circulating that Finn’s birth mother has been on screen for weeks. How this will be woven into the story remains unknown, but a juicy storyline is just what the CBS soap needs.

He and Steffy rushed into a relationship and having a baby, and she doesn’t know who her son’s grandparents are. Speculation is that Quinn (Rena Sofer) may be his birth mother, and of course, there is also Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), who has been mentioned.

However this plays out, the secret that Finn has been keeping from Steffy could change things. The couple is supposed to wed in August, and with Jack landing in Los Angeles this week, things are bound to get sticky.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.