The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: A surprise visitor and Quinn’s revenge

Quinn and Carter can’t quit each other. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise there will be some forward movement coming. For weeks things have been stagnant, and now, some of the big storylines will get a push in the right direction.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) have recently made some pretty big decisions. From asking Paris (Diamond White) to move in with them to their upcoming wedding, a lot is happening at the cliffside house. That won’t stop either.

Finn’s father Jack shows up

After discussing meeting Finn’s parents, Steffy has wondered what they are like. Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, she will get to know her father-in-law, Jack (Ted King), when he shows up at her home. Spoilers tease it isn’t all sunshine and rainbows, which was expected based on Finn’s reaction to Steffy’s talk of meeting them.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

News of Finn’s parents being cast broke several weeks ago. There have been rumblings that his mother has been onscreen for months, which means that when Jack arrives, someone will be surprised.

This could make for a very juicy storyline, and with the wedding expected to happen in August.

Quinn and Carter

Things aren’t going well for Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). They can’t stay away from each other, and another night of passion is coming next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Love The Bold and the Beautiful as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

There will be movement on the Forrester divorce as well. Quinn will head to her former home to speak with Eric (John McCook). He won’t have any idea what to expect, and when she says she is going to fight for his money, it will catch him by surprise. She has attempted to reconcile with him for months, and now, she is done crawling around on her knees. Quinn wants money, and that’s what she is fighting to get.

While at the Forrester house, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be there. It’s another showdown in the works, and when the blonde finds out what Eric’s soon-to-be ex-wife wants, she will let Quinn have it. These women have a long rivalry, and it’s about to go down. Will Eric step in and try to mediate?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy storylines on the way.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.