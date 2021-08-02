The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy and Finn’s wedding bombshell

Jack has a secret on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease a huge bombshell will be dropped at a wedding.

It seems like everything between Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) went fast, and now, their wedding is on the horizon. They met, got pregnant almost immediately, and now that Hayes is here, they want to make things official.

He wanted to elope, but she resisted for a bit. Now, they are on the same page, and a huge secret is about to be unearthed.



What is the secret Jack is keeping?

Last week’s cliffhanger was Jack (Ted King) showing up at Steffy’s house. Finn was pleased to see his dad, but he had yet to tell his lady love he was adopted.

As his son and soon-to-be-daughter-in-law were embracing, he did a voiceover in his thoughts and talked about telling them something.

There is a secret, and he knows the truth. Jack knows about baby Hayes too, which makes the situation that much worse.

Are Finn and Steffy related?

It’s been teased that Finn’s mother has already been seen on screen, which has led to speculation that he and Steffy are related somehow. Being step-siblings has also been talked about, though neither scenario has been confirmed.

Taylor (Hunter Tylo) hasn’t been seen on screen for quite some time. She didn’t come home when Steffy was battling addiction and has only been mentioned in passing.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is also on the radar. Could she have given a baby up for adoption at some point? Anything is possible in the soaps, and given that they are making such a big deal about this, the step-sibling scenario is the likely option.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video hints the bombshell will happen at the wedding when the minister asks if anyone objects to the union. There is some focus on Liam (Scott Clifton), and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) are present. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is also there to give his daughter away on one of the biggest days of her life.

Will Finn and Steffy turn out to be siblings? Maybe step-siblings? However it plays out, it is going to rock the worlds of both of Hayes’ parents.

It is going to be an exciting and tense week on the hit CBS soap. Make sure you tune in daily so not a moment of suspense is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.