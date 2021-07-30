The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Finn and Steffy’s wedding and Carter can’t quit Quinn

The Forrester family gathers for another wedding but a mystery guest could ruin the big day. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS daytime drama reveal it’s all about secrets, weddings, and forbidden love — or at least lust.

Another Forrester wedding takes place next week. This one ends a whole lot happier than Eric (John McCook) and Quinn’s (Rena Sofer) vow renewal that exposed her affair with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). It is a Forrester wedding, though, so fans can expect a few surprises and some drama.

Steffy marries Finn

One week after Finn (Tanner Novlan) convinced Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to have a wedding ASAP, they make plans to get hitched. These two are not wasting any more time.

Finn even decides to introduce his father, Jack (Ted King), to his future bride. Then Finn reveals a secret to his bride, making Steffy more eager to marry him.

They head to the Forrester estate to announce their wedding date and plans to marry at the mansion. Steff asks Eric to hang her namesake, Stephanie Forrester’s (Susan Flannery), portrait in the empty spot where Quinn’s used to be. It’s an emotional moment between grandfather and his granddaughter.

In a surprising move, Steffy asks Hope (Annika Noelle) to be her maid of honor. Hope agrees to turn these former enemies into friends.

The night before the wedding, Finn treats Steffy to a night of romance. Finn showers Steffy with gifts treating her like the queen she is in his eyes. Yes, these two ditch the bachelor and bachelorette rituals for a passionate rendezvous.

Steffy and Finn’s wedding takes place on Friday, August 6. However, a mystery woman disrupts the nuptials just as they begin.

Could the mystery guest be Finn’s mom, Li (Naomi Matsuda), making a grand and late entrance?

Whoever it is, she doesn’t stop Steffy and Finn from becoming husband and wife.

Carter and Quinn get busy again

It’s no surprise that Quinn and Carter are left off the wedding guest list, which is perfectly fine with them.

Carter and Quinn use the time to continue their forbidden relationship. They have a night of steamy sex once again.

Despite all that it could cost him, Carter can’t seem to quit Quinn. She has already pretty much lost everything except her son, Wyatt (Darin Brooks). However, Carter is risking his job, plus his friendship with Eric and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Whatever it is that Quinn and Carter are doing, it is not going to end well, that’s for sure.

Who’s ready for another exciting week on the hit soap opera?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.