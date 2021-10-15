The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Hope and Finn shocker, Brooke meddles, and Bill plots

Brooke can’t seem to mind her own business when it comes to her sisters. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease its OMG moments are the name of the game.

As November sweeps draw near, the hit daytime drama is getting ready to leave B&B viewers talking for weeks after the month ends. Two returning and villainous characters will play a pivotal part in making that happen.

Hope and Finn are stunned by their parents

From the moment Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) teamed up, The Bold and the Beautiful fans knew it was going to be good.

When Sheila spots Hope (Annika Noelle) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) bonding, she comes up with a devious plan. Hope and Finn are supporting each other’s curiosity about their criminal parents.

However, Sheila’s latest move that includes using Deacon as a pawn leaves Finn and Hope shocked to the core.

Brooke the busybody

There’s no question that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) isn’t a fan of Quinn’s (Rena Sofer). Next week, Brooke pressures Donna (Jennifer Gareis) to let Eric (John McCook) know she still loves him.

The news touches Eric, especially as he deals with the fallout of pushing Quinn and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) to have sex. Eric corners Carter to find out how he truly feels about Quinn.

Speaking of Carter and Quinn, they decide to end their relationship. Quinn wants to make her marriage to Eric work, but can they really come back for what’s happened?

Bill needs help to win Katie back

After being off-screen for a few weeks, Bill (Don Diamont) is back in the mix. Bill’s a man with a plan that’s all about getting Katie (Heather Tom) to give him a second chance.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, so Bill turns to Brooke for help. In true Bill fashion, he busts in, making demands and interrupting a crucial moment Brooke is having with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Things definitely don’t go the way Bill wants with Katie, but he’s not one to give up easily, so don’t expect him to throw in the towel.

Bill’s not the only one facing a romantic dilemma. Paris (Diamond White) and Zende (Delon de Metz) are not on the same page after they have sex for the first time.

While Zende gushes to Hope about the magical night, Paris isn’t feeling those romantic feelings. Sparks have been flying between Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Paris recently. Now that they are roommates, Paris is forced to examine her feelings for him.

Oh, what a week it’s going to be on the hit CBS soap opera! Make sure to tune in daily so not a moment is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.