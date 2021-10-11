The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila and Deacon team up against the Forresters

Sheila and Deacon are teaming up on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that an epic team-up could wreak havoc for the Forrester family.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is hellbent on having a relationship with her son and grandson, no matter the cost. Deacon (Sean Kanan) arriving just helped her and her visions. While the two aren’t exactly friends, they have a common enemy.

A plan is about to be put into motion, and the consequences could be dire for anyone who gets in their way.

Sheila needs Deacon’s help

Finding out that Deacon is having a similar issue put a light bulb on for Sheila. They are both working against the powerful Forrester family to be able to see their children.

Deacon is fresh out of prison, and his relationship with Hope (Annika Noelle) is important to him. She was communicating with him while he was away, keeping it a secret from everyone. When he showed up at the cottage, everyone was shocked.

As Sheila fights to see Finn (Tanner Novlan) and her grandson Hayes, Deacon is someone she can keep on her side. Fighting the Forresters won’t be easy, but his unique in with Hope may give her the leverage she needs to see her boy and hold her grandson.

Sheila devises a plan for her and Deacon

In that lightbulb moment, Sheila decides to go for it and devise a plan to get both her and Deacon what they want.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Deacon will find his way into Forrester Creations to see Hope. Liam (Scott Clifton) insists that he leave, which causes more havoc in the office.

After seeing Hope and Finn bond last week over his desire to know Sheila but not betray Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), their bond could lead the way for Deacon and Sheila to both get what they want, especially if Hope is the facilitator of said event.

When Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) catch wind that their two enemies are teaming up, they will lose their minds. They have tried everything to get Sheila to leave, and now, Deacon is back, and they are working together.

To see how everything plays out between Sheila and Deacon and what happens when they team up, be sure to tune in all week.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.