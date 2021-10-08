The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Sheila uses Deacon and Thomas makes a move

Deacon teams up with Sheila on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease things switch up next week with the return of Hope’s (Annika Noelle) dad.

It has been years since Deacon (Sean Kanan) has been seen, and now, he is back.

Here’s what Bold viewers can expect next week from the CBS soap.

Sheila moves in on Deacon

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) will make her move with Deacon out of prison and in town. She proposes a team-up as they battle the people who want to keep them away from their children.

The two have a similar situation, and working together will increase their odds of getting what they want.

Hope already seemed sympathetic toward Finn (Tanner Novlan) and his plight with Sheila. Now that she is experiencing something similar with her dad, the two have more in common than their spouses.

Thomas makes a move

After hearing Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) lecture him about his feelings toward Hope, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) has his eyes set on someone else.

Paris (Diamond White) has given him a lot of attention lately, and he is beginning to notice how special she is. The only problem is — she is involved with his cousin, Zende (Delon de Metz).

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Thomas will have a gift for Paris. Will she get the picture about what’s happening, or will the two continue to grow closer? This could make for an exciting love triangle.

Ridge still wants Quinn gone

Despite all Eric (John McCook) told Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) about what he wants in his marriage to Quinn (Rena Sofer), he still has an opinion. Watching his father break down wasn’t enough to help him soften toward the raven-haired beauty.

When he talks to Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) about the situation, expect things to get heated. They are best friends — or were. Ridge won’t stand for this nonsense, even if it was his dad’s idea.

Toward the end of the week, look for Eric to talk to Quinn about something. Will he give in to his family’s demands, or will he decide to let her go so she can marry Carter and build a life with him?

With all of the drama happening in Los Angeles, next week will be filled with many must-see moments. Be sure to tune in daily.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.