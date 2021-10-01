The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Sheila plots and Finn has a secret

Sheila is still scheming on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that plotting and romance are the names of the game.

Over the last few weeks, a lot has happened between Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric (John McCook). Everything about their marriage was blown wide open, and now the fallout begins.

Despite telling her to leave and not come back, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) hasn’t seen the last of her nemesis, Shelia (Kimberlin Brown).

Finn wants to know Sheila

Even though Steffy has made how she feels about Sheila abundantly clear, Finn (Tanner Novlan) can’t help but want to know more about his birth mother.

He will open up to Hope (Annika Noelle) next week on The Bold and the Beautiful. She will likely give him her input, which may be to lean on his adoptive parents. Shelia may be his biological mother, but Li (Naomi Matsuda) will always be his mom.

Keeping his feelings a secret from Steffy has him feeling guilty, but something tells us not guilty enough to share the truth about how he feels regarding Sheila.

Speaking of the villainess, she is plotting once again. Hearing Steffy say no to spending time with Hayes was enough to send her back over the edge. What her plan is remains to be seen, but whatever it is, Steffy better watch out because Sheila is dangerous.

Romance for Lope

Liam (Scott Clifton) plans a romantic evening for Hope, but all doesn’t go well. The two are interrupted by a surprise visitor.

The two want to spend some time alone together, but something always seems to get in the way.

Meanwhile, Steffy questions Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) about his feelings for Hope. She suspects something is up, and she may be on to something.

How many times will the writers revisit Thomas’ obsession with Hope? It’s been done a lot over the last two years, and another round may not go over well with The Bold and the Beautiful viewers.

Zende and Paris spend time together

As things continue to change for Paris (Diamond White) and Zende (Delon de Metz), what they each want becomes clear.

Will the two decide to move in together? Will Paris decide to end things because she wants to be with Finn?

Be sure to tune in all next week to watch the drama in Los Angeles unfold.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.