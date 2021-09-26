The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy and Sheila go head-to-head

Sheila isn’t backing down and neither is Steffy on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the upcoming week reveal that another showdown is coming.

Viewers watched as Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) startled Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) at the beach house. Now, the women will go head-to-head as Finn (Tanner Novlan) looks on.

One thing is for sure, Steffy isn’t going to have anyone threaten her family’s safety — especially Sheila.

Steffy throws hands

After being startled by her nemesis, Steffy is ready to throw down. She has made her feelings about Sheila perfectly clear, and Finn has agreed to make sure that his birth mother doesn’t have a place in his life.

Of course, Sheila isn’t giving up that easily. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased that she will plead with her son, which is precisely what happens. She faces Finn and begs him not to allow Steffy to come between them. Sheila is persistent that she wanted him, and now that they are reunited, she wants to build their relationship.

That’s not how things go down, though. Steffy asks Sheila to leave and issues a warning, and when the latter doesn’t respond, Steffy shoves Sheila. The Bold and the Beautiful preview video ends with a look that no one wants to see when it comes to crazy Sheila.

More Los Angeles happenings

Aside from the Steffy and Sheila showdown, other things are happening on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) hired Justin (Aaron D. Spears) to look into what Quinn (Rena Sofer) has been up to. Little did he know that what he would discover would hurt the people he loves. Ridge and Brooke (Katherin Kelly Lang) suspect something is up, but they have no idea the real issue between Eric (John McCook) and Quinn.

Justin did find out what was happening with Quinn as he walked in on her and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) in the bedroom, ready to get down and dirty. They know Eric sanctions this relationship, but it was supposed to remain on the down-low. This could change everything and not only blow up their secret, but it could embarrass Eric publicly, which is what they were trying to avoid.

Next week, be sure to tune in to see Steffy stand up to Sheila and find out what happens when Justin reports back to Ridge.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.